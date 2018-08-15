Austin City Council Votes To Move Forward With Major League Soccer Stadium

By & 5 hours ago
  • An artist's rendering of a soccer stadium at McKalla Place in North Austin.
    An artist's rendering of a soccer stadium at McKalla Place in North Austin.
    Courtesy of Precourt Sports Ventures

The Austin City Council voted to move ahead in negotiations with Major League Soccer and Precourt Sports Ventures to build a 20,000-seat stadium near the Domain.

The 7-4 decision came after about five hours of discussion during a special session Wednesday. Council members worked through several amendments related to parking, transportation, affordable housing and youth soccer programs. 

"I can't wait until we are all wearing the same jersey," Mayor Steve Adler said before the vote.

"The soccer team is paying for – and they’re building – a stadium," he said, "and then they’re giving it to us for free and then they’re paying us rent to use it."

In addition to Adler, Council Members Delia Garza, Pio Renteria, Greg Casar, Ann Kitchen, Jimmy Flannigan and Kathie Tovo voted yes. Ellen Troxclair, Ora Houston, Leslie Pool and Allison Alter voted against the deal.

In a statement, Precourt said it was "extremely pleased" the council choose to move forward.

"We wish to express our gratitude to the Austin City Council for passing today’s momentous resolutions. We thank council for acknowledging the groundswell of support to help bring MLS to Austin," it said.

RELATED: Get Your Programs Here! Your Guide To The Players In Austin's Soccer Saga

Under the deal, Precourt, which owns the Columbus Crew, would build the stadium on the property and then rent it back from the city.

Mike Rollins, the president and CEO of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, called the council's decision a "game changer and major milestone."

Precourt announced last fall that it wanted to move the MLS team from Ohio to Austin, citing poor business conditions in Columbus. Precourt initially asked for a stadium site on parkland near Lady Bird Lake, but after pushback from the community and others, it settled on McKalla Place, a 24-acre site in North Austin. 

The council's vote on the stadium has created a lot of drama over the last 10 months.

Council Member Pool led a charge against the proposed location, bringing other issues like affordable housing and transportation into the debate. When the deal was set for a vote in July, she asked council to consider alternative proposals for developing the McKalla Place site. Just before the vote Thursday, she added a number of amendments to the terms city staff had negotiated, forcing a vote to be postponed until today.

Today's vote is not the end of the discussion. The city must also decide if the deal will be handed over to staff for final approval or if council will get the final OK. Also unknown is when the stadium contract will be finalized and where the Crew will train and play during the next MLS season.

In addition, the Ohio attorney general and Columbus officials are suing Precourt to stop or slow down the Crew's move.  State law requires sports teams that get state money to give six months' notice of an intention to relocate and allow local investors a chance to buy the team.

Austin is the largest U.S. metro region without a top-tier professional sports team.

Tags: 
Columbus Crew
Major League Soccer

Related Content

Get Your Programs Here! Your Guide To The Players In Austin's Soccer Saga

By Aug 9, 2018
Precourt Sports Ventures

The Austin City Council could vote today on whether to bring Major League Soccer to North Austin.

Precourt Sports Ventures is hoping to move the professional soccer team in Columbus, Ohio, to a team-built stadium on city-owned land near the Domain. Precourt and city staff released updated terms on a deal late Wednesday. During its meeting today, the council will weigh the costs and benefits to the public, and if the measure passes, the team now known as the Columbus Crew could be calling Austin home.

Austin MLS Team, Stadium Talks Go Into Extra Time With A Final Vote Expected Next Week

By Aug 10, 2018
Gensler/Precourt Sports Ventures

The Austin City Council halted debate over the proposed Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium after four hours and decided to call a special meeting for next Wednesday. Mayor Steve Adler promised an 11: 30 a.m. vote at that meeting to give the city and MLS clarity on where they are headed.

Plan For Major League Soccer Stadium Moves Forward After City Gives Thumbs Up

By Jun 1, 2018
Gensler/Precourt Sports Venture

Property near the Domain is a "suitable site" for a Major League Soccer stadium, city staff said today as they released an official report on a proposal to bring a team to Austin.

Columbus Crew Owner Unveils Drawings For Proposed Major League Soccer Stadium

By May 31, 2018
Gensler/Precourt Sports Ventures

The Columbus Crew, the Major League Soccer team with hopes of moving to Austin, has released new artist renderings of its proposed stadium by the Domain.

Major League Soccer Could Score Stadium Site In Austin After Council Vote

By Jun 28, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin is one step closer to having a Major League Soccer team.

After a marathon session, the Austin City Council passed a measure this morning that directs the city to begin talks with the Columbus Crew to hammer out details of a city-owned soccer stadium site near the Domain. The council could take a final vote as soon as Aug. 9.