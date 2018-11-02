Austin Police Department Finishes Testing Sexual Assault Evidence Kits Stuck In Backlog For Years

By 43 minutes ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

It took two years and millions of dollars, but thousands of sexual assault evidence kits collected in Austin and stuck in backlog have finally been tested.

The Austin Police Department confirmed it completed the testing in late September.

“Now with this evidence, the city can hopefully start putting cases together, can find people who have been repeat offenders of sexual violence and can hopefully send cases to the district attorney’s office for prosecution,” said Austin City Council Member Greg Casar.

Testing was so delayed that some of the evidence dated back to the 1990s. Concern about the testing intensified in 2016 when APD’s forensic lab shut down after an audit by the Texas Forensic Science Commission. The lab has since been opened, but is being run by the state.

To clear out the backlog, the APD sent thousands of evidence kits to several other cities for testing, including Salt Lake City and Dallas.

In an email, a department spokesperson said APD receives roughly 40 new evidence kits a month and is currently keeping up with demand.

Tags: 
Austin Police Department
APD
DNA Testing
Sexual Assualt Evidence Kits

Related Content

Austin Reconsiders Homelessness Ordinances As Houston Laws Are Challenged In Court

By Oct 2, 2018
Emree Weaver for KUT

It's a new fiscal year for the City of Austin, and one of the myriad items on City Council agendas over the next year will be an overhaul of ordinances relating to homelessness. That won't be easy, as federal courts could inform – and complicate – that effort.

'One Austin, Safer Together': Chief Manley Gives Update On Community Policing Progress

By Sep 27, 2018
File photo / Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Residents can expect to see new branding of Austin Police Department facilities and vehicles in what Police Chief Brian Manley calls an effort to make Austin the “country’s safest city.”

During a news conference Thursday, Manley released an updated report outlining the department’s goals to improve community policing. He said the police department's new tagline “One Austin. Safer Together” will help reflect the values of the police force and residents.

Austin Wants To Know What It Should Do To Improve Police Oversight

By Sep 19, 2018
Martin do Nascimento for KUT

The City of Austin will host three community forums over the next week to consider changing how city police officers are supervised.

Austin Police Department Turns To Drones To Map Fatal Car Crashes

By Aug 29, 2018
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Drones are multipurpose: They can deliver pizzas and tally seals. Drones can fight wildfires and make aerial videos that garner pretty impressive watch counts on YouTube.

Drones can also map fatal car crashes, which is why the Austin Police Department recently doled out $10,468 to buy two of them.

Austin Police Department Looks to Dallas County to Ease DNA Backlog

By Nov 3, 2016
flickr/snre

Update: The Austin City Council has approved a $3.6 million, six-year contract with Dallas County to send the evidence there for testing. 