Civil Rights Groups Warn That Texas Voter Citizenship Check Could Violate Federal Law

By & 3 hours ago
  • Texans cast their votes at the start of early voting at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center near downtown Houston on Oct. 22.
    Texans cast their votes at the start of early voting at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center near downtown Houston on Oct. 22.
    Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

The state of Texas' announcement that it was flagging tens of thousands of registered voters for citizenship checks was met with dismay among civil rights attorneys and voting rights advocates, who warned it echoed efforts around the country to remove eligible voters from the rolls.

Now, several prominent civil rights groups are warning that following the state's recommended procedure for verifying those voters' citizenship could violate federal law.

RELATED | State Flags 95,000 Cases Of Possible Voter Fraud. How Many Are In Central Texas?

Lawyers with 13 organizations — including the Texas Civil Rights Project, the ACLU of Texas, the League of Women Voters of Texas and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund — are demanding that the state rescind an advisory sent to local election officials regarding the individuals whose citizenship status the state says the counties should consider checking. In a letter sent Monday, the groups requested a response by Jan. 30, claiming that the state's data was flawed and demanding more information about the methodology it used.

Some of the groups are considering litigation against the state, said Beth Stevens, voting rights legal director for the Texas Civil Rights Project.

The letter comes three days after the Texas secretary of state’s office announced it would send local election officials a list of 95,000 registered voters who had provided the Texas Department of Safety some form of documentation, including a green card or a work visa, that showed they were not a citizen when they were obtaining a driver’s license or an ID card.

“Using such a data set to review the current citizenship status of anyone is inherently flawed because it fails to account for individuals who became naturalized citizens and registered to vote at any point after having obtained their driver license or personal identification card,” the lawyers wrote.

In their letter, the groups point to efforts in Florida that used similar methodology to create a list of approximately 180,000 registered voters that officials claimed were non-citizens based on records used when they obtained driver's licenses. That fight ended up in federal court after more than 2,600 were mistakenly removed from the rolls after being classified as non-citizens. About 85 voters "ultimately proved actionable," the lawyers wrote.

Though top Republican officials, including President Donald Trump, raised unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, it’s possible that some of the individuals flagged by the state could have become naturalized citizens since they obtained their driver’s license or ID card.

Legal permanent residents, also known as green card holders, who become naturalized citizens after obtaining a driver’s license are not required to update DPS of their citizenship status, according to voting rights lawyers. More than 30,000 immigrants in Texas were approved to become naturalized citizens in the first half of 2018. More than 52,000 were approved in 2017.

By law, counties are not allowed to automatically revoke a voter’s registration. Because the names sent to counties should be considered “weak” matches, counties may now choose to verify the eligibility of the individuals who were flagged, which would require them to send a notice asking for proof of citizenship within 30 days.

At the time of the announcement, Secretary of State David Whitley — whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the demand letter — cited the need for “accuracy of our state’s voter rolls” to ensure the “integrity and efficiency of elections.”

But in their letter, the civil rights group indicated the state could be putting tens of thousands of U.S. citizens on a pathway to be dropped off the rolls, asking the secretary of state's office to address several questions regarding the method used for identifying the 95,000 individuals and whether it plans to take any steps to ensure that "any further investigation or mass purges does not become a vehicle for any kind of profiling on the basis of race, ethnicity, or political affiliation."

In a separate letter sent to local election officials, the groups urged them not to take action until the secretary of state's office provided more information on how it compiled the list of registered voters it flagged and how it would ensure that lawfully registered naturalized citizens wouldn't be targeted.

________________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Voting
2020 Elections
Undocumented Immigrants

Related Content

State Flags 95,000 Cases Of Possible Voter Fraud. How Many Are In Central Texas?

By Sangita Menon 29 minutes ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

GOP leaders say a list of 95,000 names of suspected non-U.S. citizens on state voter rolls is proof of voter fraud in Texas.

Texas' Top Election Official Says Nearly 100,000 Voters Aren't U.S. Citizens

By Jan 25, 2019
Montinique Monroe for KUT

The Texas Secretary of State says nearly 100,000 people on the state's voter rolls are not U.S. citizens.

In an advisory today, Secretary of State David Whitley told voter registrars that the Texas Department of Public Safety has identified as many as 95,000 non-U.S. citizens who have a registration record attached to their name. The agency estimates as many as 58,000 of those people have voted "in one or more Texas elections." 

Hey, Texans! If You're Voting Straight Ticket On A Machine, Check Your Ballot.

By Oct 25, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

UPDATE Oct. 27: In a statement, Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos said that the eSlate voting machines are not malfunctioning. He said Texans using straight-ticket voting need to make sure they wait for screens to load.

“It is important for all voters in the 82 Texas counties utilizing the Hart Intercivic eSlate to understand that the voting machines are not malfunctioning, nor are they arbitrarily ‘switching’ the choices of voters who cast a straight-party ballot,” he said.

Pablos said voters voting a straight-party ballot should "wait at least three to five seconds for all choices to be rendered on the eSlate voting machines."

Our original post continues:

A voting rights group is warning Texans to double check their ballots if they are voting straight ticket, because some voters are reporting problems with a commonly used voting machine in the state.  