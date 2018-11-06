It's Election Day And Travis County's Website Is Having Some Issues.

By 1 hour ago
  • Montinique Monroe for KUT

It's Election Day! Polls in Travis County close at 7 p.m. Turnout was strong across Texas during early voting, far surpassing participation in the 2014 midterms. We'll see if that momentum continues today.

Here are races we're watching; we'll update with results as they come in: 

________

8:28 a.m. The Travis County Clerk is advising would-be voters to look up their nearest polling place on the county website until it's real-time map of polling places is fully functional. You can find that here, or in the embed below.

The county's map and website have been intermittently functional since polls opened this morning.

7:38 a.m. Less than an hour after polls opened, the Travis County Clerk's office says its official website is down. 

However, you can still find all the Election Day-related information you need at VoteTravis.com.

7:30 a.m. – Polls are open, and Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir tells KUT's Syeda Hasan that the Austin area could see as many 100,000 voters on Election Day – that's in addition to the 372,000 voters who cast ballots during early voting.

With that glut of voters, DeBeauvoir told voters to avoid perennially congested voting lines at grocery stores and find a less busy voting location on the county's real-time map of voting locations.  She expects a mid-morning lull at voting places after polls open, then a lunch rush, but things will get really busy after 4 p.m. until polls close at 7 p.m.

Keep in mind, if you're in line before a poll closes, you can still vote.

Tags: 
2018 Elections
TX Decides

Related Content

What Early Voting Can (And Can't) Tell Us

By 19 hours ago
Julia Reihs / KUT

Tomorrow is finally Election Day. After months of campaigning and dozens of polls, voters get the final say. Past elections tell us the vast majority of Texas voters cast their ballots during the state’s two-week early-voting period. With almost all those votes waiting to be counted, political analysts and pundits are doing their best to glean what they can from the turnout.

But what can we tell from those still-secret ballots?

Do Political Yard Signs Actually Change Voters' Minds?

By Oct 31, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

From Texas Standard:

This political season in Texas, yard signs have been at the center of stories that sound straight out of The Onion. There’s the couple who turned their front lawn into a giant, hand-painted Beto O’Rourke sign. Or the anti-Brett Kavanaugh sign in Hamilton that police threatened to confiscate after Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller posted about it on Facebook. Our Texas Decides series continues with a listener question you might call a sign of the times.

Old Voting Machines Confuse Some Texans During Midterm Election

By Oct 30, 2018

Election officials in Texas are working to address concerns about a slew of voting machines currently being used in this year's midterm election. They say user error is mostly to blame because voters are not waiting for screens to load on the state's aging machines.

Attorneys with the Texas Civil Rights Project say they have heard about issues, particularly with people voting a straight-ticket ballot on Hart eSlate machines, which are used in many counties in the state. Early voting has been underway in Texas for the past week.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir Answers Your Questions About Voting

By Oct 19, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Early voting is over and Election Day is just around the corner. Despite a record number of people in Travis County registering to vote by the Oct. 9 deadline, not everyone will actually go to the polls. 