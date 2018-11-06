It's Election Day And Travis County's Website Is Having Some Issues.

It's Election Day! Polls in Travis County close at 7 p.m. Turnout was strong across Texas during early voting, far surpassing participation in the 2014 midterms. We'll see if that momentum continues today.

Here are races we're watching; we'll update with results as they come in:

8:28 a.m. – The Travis County Clerk is advising would-be voters to look up their nearest polling place on the county website until it's real-time map of polling places is fully functional. You can find that here, or in the embed below.

The county's map and website have been intermittently functional since polls opened this morning.

7:38 a.m. – Less than an hour after polls opened, the Travis County Clerk's office says its official website is down.

@TravisCoClerk County Clerk's website is down so voters should use https://t.co/wivh6RkCYu to locate vote centers and ballot information. — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) November 6, 2018

However, you can still find all the Election Day-related information you need at VoteTravis.com.

7:30 a.m. – Polls are open, and Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir tells KUT's Syeda Hasan that the Austin area could see as many 100,000 voters on Election Day – that's in addition to the 372,000 voters who cast ballots during early voting.

KUT's Syeda Hasan spoke with Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir

With that glut of voters, DeBeauvoir told voters to avoid perennially congested voting lines at grocery stores and find a less busy voting location on the county's real-time map of voting locations. She expects a mid-morning lull at voting places after polls open, then a lunch rush, but things will get really busy after 4 p.m. until polls close at 7 p.m.

Voters are beginning to line up to cast their ballots at the Church of Christ in Hyde Park on W. 43rd Street. Polls open in 2 minutes. #txdecides #tx2018 pic.twitter.com/VyM4EfewUI — Syeda Hasan (@KUTsyeda) November 6, 2018

Keep in mind, if you're in line before a poll closes, you can still vote.