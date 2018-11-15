Liberals, Law Enforcement Officers And Even Donald Trump Come Together On Criminal Justice Reform

By & 1 hour ago
  • Bob Jagendorf/Flickr

From Texas Standard:

It's something you don't hear often in the news: President Donald Trump is endorsing a measure that has the support of Democrats and Republicans in Congress. This rare occasion for bipartisanship represents what some consider the biggest overhaul to the nation's criminal justice system in recent memory.

Shaila Dewaun is national criminal justice editor for The New York Times. She says the bill would help people leaving prison with reentry into the outside world, including providing money for education and treatment programs.

"Another major thing it does is soften some sentences, some mandatory minimums. There were some three-strikes provisions that it will lower," Dewaun says.

The bill would also address lingering disparities in the way offenders are sentenced for crimes involving crack and cocaine.

The push for criminal justice reform has been ongoing for years, with cooperation among Democrats and Republicans. Dewaun says the crime rate has decreased in the past 20 years, causing many people to be less strident in their demands for harsh punishments. The opioid crisis, too, has played a role.

"The opioid crisis has made people a lot more familiar with how drug addiction is criminalized," Dewaun says. "And a lot of people who didn't think about this before are saying, 'Now, we shouldn't be putting people in prison for this, we should be giving them treatment.'"

Supporters of the new bill include the Libertarian Koch brothers, the left-leaning Center for American Progress and even cultural personality Kim Kardashian. Dewaun says law enforcement has gotten behind the effort, as well.

"People realize that the pendulum swung too far," Dewaun says.

The phrase "tough on crime," she says, is being replaced by "right on crime" or "smart on crime."

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
Criminal Justice
Opioids

Related Content

Texas Lawmakers Are Rethinking Criminal Justice In Light Of Swollen Prison Population

By Alexandra Hart Sep 28, 2018
Austin Price/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Texas has long had a “tough on crime” reputation, and the numbers back that up.

Texas is seventh in the nation when it comes to its incarceration rate: 891 out of every 100,000 people are in lockup.  And it has long led in number of executions, too. Since the death penalty was reinstated by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1976, Texas has executed more than 550 inmates, including two this week.

Activists Call On Lawmakers To Overhaul The Texas Criminal Justice System

By Aug 28, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Hundreds of community activists from across Texas gathered on the steps of the state Capitol on Tuesday to call on Republicans and Democrats to pass legislation to overhaul the criminal justice system here.

Making Boots Behind Bars: A Huntsville Inmate’s Creations Made Him A Celebrity

By Morgan O’Hanlon May 17, 2018
Austin Price/KUT

From Texas Standard.

Arnold Darby, a 69-year-old inmate at Huntsville's Goree Unit, speaks with the Texas Standard about his craft as a bootmaker. While in prison, he has made boots for people all across the state, including politicians and athletes.