Manley Says Austin Police Agree With Much Of State Audit Of How It Classifies Rape Cases

By 25 minutes ago
  • Austin Police Chief Brian Manley listens during a news conference last month about the results of a state audit of how the department handles sexual assault cases.
    Austin Police Chief Brian Manley listens during a news conference last month about the results of a state audit of how the department handles sexual assault cases.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Police Department agrees with most of the results of a state audit that found police wrongly classified a number of rape cases in 2017, according to a letter Police Chief Brian Manley sent the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday.

State auditors reviewed 95 rape cases from 2017 that had been "exceptionally cleared." Police use that label to clear cases where they’ve identified the alleged offender and have probable cause, but cannot arrest the person for a variety of reasons. The state found that police wrongly classified nearly a third of these cases.

In his letter to the state, Manley said some of the department’s mislabeling happened because of a difference between state and federal guidelines. Under state law, for example, sex between a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old would be classified as sexual assault; under federal guidelines it would be considered statutory rape.

He wrote that many of the mislabeled rape cases could be attributed to a “[l]ack of victim cooperation,” which he said can erode the department’s grounds for an arrest.

But people who work with survivors of sexual assault have taken issue with this idea.

“Why are survivors choosing after initially going through a very challenging process to then leave the process? ... Advocates and others would probably say, and I would say this – that it’s probably because that process is not serving them,” Amanda Lewis, a social worker, said earlier last month.

Last week, the Austin City Council voted to hire an independent investigator to review how police handle sexual assault cases – from the point that someone reports an assault to when the case is either closed or handed to the District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

Manley said he will now require detectives to get approval from a supervisor before exceptionally clearing a rape case. He said police also underwent a two-hour “retraining.”

“The Austin Police Department is a learning organization and continually strives toward improving our internal processes,” he wrote in the letter.

In November, reporters with ProPublica, Newsy and the Center for Investigative Reporting revealed that police departments across the country were frequently exceptionally clearing sexual assault cases despite experts advising the classification should be used sparingly.

In that same report, a former APD sergeant said bosses asked her to change the codes on cases, so more of them would be exceptionally cleared – thereby inflating the department’s clearance rate. Manley called this a “difference of opinion.”

Tags: 
Austin Police Department
Sexual Assault
Exceptional Clearance
Brian Manley

Related Content

Austin City Council Orders Outside Review Of How Austin Police Investigate Sexual Assault

By Jan 31, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin will conduct an independent review of sexual assault investigations handled by the Austin Police Department. The Austin City Council voted unanimously Thursday to undertake the audit, which was spurred by community concerns over how the department classifies and investigates cases.

Travis County Forms New Group To Help Sexual Assault Survivors. But It Already Has One.

By Jan 30, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

A new group that aims to improve the response to sexual assaults in Austin and Travis County was announced yesterday. Its formation comes after public concern over how investigations have been handled. But that concern isn't new: There has been a group in place for nearly three decades tackling these issues, and the work hasn't been easy. 

Work Group Created To Help Ease Tension Over Handling Of Sexual Assault Cases In Travis County

By & Jan 29, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and former state Sen. Wendy Davis announced the creation of a Sexual Assault Prevention and Healing Work Group today in response to concerns about how sexual assaults are handled in Travis County.

The group will focus on collecting data about sexual assaults to better advocate for survivors.

Council Member Alter Calls For Third Party To Investigate Sexual Assault Cases In Austin

By Jan 25, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez

City Council Member Alison Alter posted a resolution today that would direct the city manager to find a third-party investigator to look at how sexual assault cases are handled in Austin.

Advocates Say APD's Focus Should Be Less On How Rape Cases Are Coded And More On Solving Them

By Jan 8, 2019
KUT

When Austin Police Chief Brian Manley announced last week that state auditors had found problems with how police classify rape cases, some people were not shocked by the news.

Austin Police Improperly Cleared 30 Rape Cases In Three Months Of 2017, Audit Finds

By Jan 2, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

State auditors have found that the Austin Police Department inaccurately classified more than two dozen rape cases from three months in 2017, according to Police Chief Brian Manley.

The results are preliminary. At a news conference Monday, Manley said a full report from the Texas Department of Public Safety would be released later this month.

A 'Cleared' Rape Case In Austin Is Not Always 'Solved,' Investigation Finds

By Nov 16, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A national investigation into how police departments solve rape cases discovered that some departments consider a case cleared even when there is no arrest and the suspect is still on the streets. The number of these "exceptionally cleared" cases in Austin, in particular, has raised concerns.  