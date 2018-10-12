Sale Could Keep Columbus Crew In Ohio, But Austin May Still Get Major League Soccer Team

By 47 minutes ago
  • Gyasi Zardes celebrates with his Columbus Crew teammates after scoring against the Houston Dynamo on Aug. 11.
    Gyasi Zardes celebrates with his Columbus Crew teammates after scoring against the Houston Dynamo on Aug. 11.
    Courtesty of Columbus Crew

It looks like the Columbus Crew won't be moving from Ohio to Austin after all. An investor group headed by Jimmy Haslam, the owner of the Cleveland Browns, is in negotiations to buy the Major League Soccer team and keep it in Columbus.  

Haslam and the Browns tweeted a statement Friday afternoon.

Members of the “Save the Crew” grassroots movement announced the developments today.

“We just received word from MLS that they’re committed to keeping the team in Columbus,” said David Miller with Save The Crew. “I think our efforts made all the difference. I think it was close to a done deal when [a potential move to Austin] was first announced.”

The team's current investor-operator, Anthony Precourt, has been trying for a year to bring the team to Austin; City Council approved a deal over the summer for a 20,000-seat stadium near the Domain. 

This does not mean the story is over for Austin, though. Precourt retains the rights to run a team here starting in 2020 or 2021.

"While timing for Austin FC is still to be finalized, we are confident that the team will begin play no later than 2021 at the new, privately financed stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place," Major League Soccer said in a statement Friday. "We applaud the Austin community, city leaders and Precourt Sports Ventures for their commitment to making this happen.”

“It’s good for Austin,” said Josh Babetski, founder of the supporters group Austin Anthem, formerly known as MLS in Austin. “One, it creates some certainty of [a team] coming before 2021. It creates some resolution for Columbus, hopefully, if this deal goes through. It’s always been our position that we hope that there is a club there. We didn’t ask for a relocated team. Now it sounds like we’re not going to get one. We’re going to get a brand-new team of our own.”

In August, the Austin City Council approved a resolution to negotiate stadium construction and a long-term lease with Precourt and PSV on city-owned land in North Austin.

Precourt Sports Venture began its flirtation with Austin nearly a year ago, prompting an outpouring of support for the team in Columbus. The grassroots movement #SaveTheCrew became a rallying cry and a social media phenomenon.

It also marked the first opportunity to test Ohio’s “Modell Law,” named after former Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell, who moved his football team to Baltimore in 1996.

Tags: 
Columbus Crew
MLS
Soccer

Related Content

Austin's Would-Be Major League Soccer Team Gets Its Name, Colors

By Aug 22, 2018
Precourt Sports Ventures

Should Austin get a Major League Soccer franchise, it will be called Austin FC, Precourt Sports Ventures announced Wednesday.

For the uninitiated, FC stands for "football club."

Austin City Council Votes To Move Forward With Major League Soccer Stadium

By & Aug 15, 2018
Courtesy of Precourt Sports Ventures

The Austin City Council voted to move ahead in negotiations with Major League Soccer and Precourt Sports Ventures to build a 20,000-seat stadium near the Domain.

Get Your Programs Here! Your Guide To The Players In Austin's Soccer Saga

By Aug 9, 2018
Precourt Sports Ventures

The Austin City Council could vote today on whether to bring Major League Soccer to North Austin.

Precourt Sports Ventures is hoping to move the professional soccer team in Columbus, Ohio, to a team-built stadium on city-owned land near the Domain. Precourt and city staff released updated terms on a deal late Wednesday. During its meeting today, the council will weigh the costs and benefits to the public, and if the measure passes, the team now known as the Columbus Crew could be calling Austin home.

Major League Soccer Could Score Stadium Site In Austin After Council Vote

By Jun 28, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin is one step closer to having a Major League Soccer team.

After a marathon session, the Austin City Council passed a measure this morning that directs the city to begin talks with the Columbus Crew to hammer out details of a city-owned soccer stadium site near the Domain. The council could take a final vote as soon as Aug. 9.