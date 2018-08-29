Texas Nurse Loses Job After Apparently Posting About Patient In Anti-Vaxxer Group

By 57 minutes ago
  • Vials of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are displayed on a counter at a Walgreens Pharmacy in Mill Valley, Calif., in 2015.
    Vials of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are displayed on a counter at a Walgreens Pharmacy in Mill Valley, Calif., in 2015.
    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Originally published on August 29, 2018 2:45 pm

A hospital in Texas has cut ties with a nurse who apparently posted about a young patient with the measles in a Facebook group dedicated to "anti-vaxxers," people who reject the scientific evidence of the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

Screenshots show a self-identified nurse saying the sick child's symptoms helped her understand why people vaccinate their children, but that "I'll continue along my little non-vax journey with no regrets."

Texas Children's Hospital tells NPR via email that a nurse "posted protected health information regarding a patient on social media." The hospital did not name the nurse.

"We take these matters very seriously as the privacy and well-being of our patients is always a top priority," hospital spokeswoman Veronika Javor-Romeis tells NPR. "After an internal investigation, this individual is no longer with the organization."

She also confirmed that the hospital is treating a measles patient and that the hospital will be assessing the risk posed to other children who may have come in contact with the patient.

"This is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable infection," Javor-Romeis said. "We know vaccination is the best protection against measles."

The measles vaccine is extremely effective. But to prevent outbreaks and protect those who are not vaccinated, a high enough percentage of the population must be vaccinated to create "herd immunity."

Lower vaccination rates for measles and other preventable diseases have been tied to outbreaks in the U.S. and Europe. Experts point to anti-vaccine sentiments, fueled in part by a fraudulent paper in the late '90s that spread false information about vaccine risks.

Texas Children's Hospital would not specifically comment on whether the nurse's anti-vaccination position played a role in the hospital's investigation and the nurse's departure.

Javor-Romeis says all staff are "strongly encouraged" to receive routine immunizations, and that employees who opt out may not be allowed to work in some areas of the hospital.

The anti-vaccine Facebook posts in question were apparently shared in a group called "Proud Parents of Unvaccinated Children-Texas." As of earlier this month, the group had more than 5,000 members.

The group has since been deleted. But a Facebook user posted screenshots of the nurse's posts on the Texas Children's Hospital's Facebook page, and the Houston Chronicle says it also acquired screenshots of the comments.

According to those screenshots, a user who said she worked as a PICU/ER nurse at the West Campus of Texas Children's Hospital told the group, "for the first time in my career I saw Measles this week."

"Honestly, it was rough. This kid was super sick ... it was terrible," she said. "By no means have I changed my vax stance, and I never will. But I just wanted to share my experience and how much worse it was than I expected."

She said she understood how some parents choose to vaccinate "out of fear," as she put it. In a follow-up she said she deleted some responses to avoid risking her job, and reiterated "we are not wrong in our beliefs/convictions."

Another screenshot shows her saying she considered "swabbing his mouth" to bring a live measles sample home to her child.

"We are aware of this situation and have started a thorough investigation," the hospital said in a response on Facebook. "We take these matters very seriously."

"The views of this employee do not represent that of the organization," the hospital added shortly after.

The screenshots were shared with the hospital on Friday, several days before the Texas Children's Hospital or Houston Health Department had officially announced a patient had the measles.

On Monday, the Houston Health Department said the case, which it described as "suspected" measles, involves a child between the ages of 1 and 3 who recently traveled overseas.

Before this patient, the last confirmed case of measles in Houston was in 2013, ABC 13 reports.

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
Health Care
Vaccines
Vaccinations
Anti-Vax
Texas
Nursing

Related Content

Life-Threatening Heart Attack Leaves Teacher With $108,951 Bill

By & Chad Terhune Aug 27, 2018

Editor's note: Shortly after this story by Kaiser Health News and NPR was published and broadcast on Monday, St. David's said it was now willing to accept $782.29 to resolve the $108,951 balance because Drew Calver qualifies for its "financial assistance discount." In a statement, the hospital said this offer was contingent on Calver submitting his application for a discount based on his household finances. Calver disputed that he owes any additional money to St. David's and said this situation should have been resolved long before now.

Trump Administration Moves To Penalize Immigrants For Using Government Benefits

By Aug 20, 2018

Omolara Uwemedimo says it's hard to imagine what her parents, who immigrated to New York from Nigeria decades ago, would have done if they had had to choose between food stamps and getting their green cards.

Her parents worked factory jobs back then, but when her mother got pregnant with her, Uwemedimo says, the doctor put her on bed rest.

"She actually used food stamps when she was pregnant," Uwemedimo said. "And she says that pretty much saved them in terms of not having to move out of their apartment because of the fact that they had that help."

An Integrated Approach Ensures Better Health Care For Mind And Body

By Caroline Covington Aug 7, 2018
Caroline Covington

From Texas Standard:

Putting mental health services into primary care clinics is an idea that’s gained traction in recent years. In Texas, it came about partly out of necessity after the state mental health care system streamlined its services over a decade ago. An unintended consequence was that people with less severe mental health issues ended up seeking care in community clinics that weren’t fully equipped to care for them.

A New Database Could Help Prevent Asthma Attacks Among Austin Children

By Aug 6, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Researchers and data experts at the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin say a new database will help doctors treat children with asthma, while helping parents better understand how to reduce the frequency of attacks.