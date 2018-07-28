Under Proposed Terms, Precourt Would Rent Soccer Stadium From City, Pay No Property Taxes

By Jul 28, 2018
  • Concept drawing of what would be the northwest entrance to the proposed Major League Soccer stadium southeast of the Domain on McKalla Place in Austin.
    Concept drawing of what would be the northwest entrance to the proposed Major League Soccer stadium southeast of the Domain on McKalla Place in Austin.
    Gensler/Precourt Sports Ventures

The City of Austin late Friday released the terms of its deal with Precourt Sports Venture for construction and management of a Major League Soccer stadium in Austin. Precourt owns the Columbus Crew soccer team and wants to move the Crew from Ohio to Texas.

Under the terms of the agreement, Precourt would be "solely responsible for securing the financing and other funding sources required for the planning, development, and construction of the Stadium Project," which would cost around $190 million. The city would not be responsible for financing any part of the project, including waiving any fees or taxes. The stadium would be exempt from property taxes, however, because the city would own the stadium and lease it back to the team.

The lease agreement calls for Precourt to pay no rent for six years, then an annual rent of $550,000. The initial lease would stand for 20 years, with three subsequent 10-year renewal options. The term sheet also includes a provision that bars the team from relocating.

Precourts Sports Venture first floated the idea of moving the Crew from Columbus to Austin last year, citing poor business conditions in its hometown. The Crew's owners had focused on Butler Shores as its preferred site, but pivoted to other options after objections from the neighborhood and some members of the City Council. City staff released a report in June pointing to McKalla Place as a "suitable site" for the stadium. A few weeks later, the City Council gave the go-ahead for the city to start talks with Precourt over specifics of the deal.

Other highlights of the deal include:

  • One acre set aside for 130 affordable-housing units on the site's southeast side
  • An agreement to work together to find financing for a MetroRail station next to the stadium
  • The inclusion of eight acres of public green space, open space and performance areas
  • The agreement that Precourt and the city both contribute to the Capital Repairs Reserve Fund after six years
  • The requirement that the team include "Austin" in its name.

Read the full agreement here.

The deal is not final, yet. Under the terms, the city and Precourt must negotiate and approve the agreement by Oct. 9.

The Austin City Council will hold a special meeting Aug. 1, to hear about the proposal and take public comment.

The City Council could vote on the deal at its Aug. 9 meeting.

Tags: 
Major League Soccer

Related Content

Major League Soccer Could Score Stadium Site In Austin After Council Vote

By Jun 28, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin is one step closer to having a Major League Soccer team.

After a marathon session, the Austin City Council passed a measure this morning that directs the city to begin talks with the Columbus Crew to hammer out details of a city-owned soccer stadium site near the Domain. The council could take a final vote as soon as Aug. 9.

Plan For Major League Soccer Stadium Moves Forward After City Gives Thumbs Up

By Jun 1, 2018
Gensler/Precourt Sports Venture

Property near the Domain is a "suitable site" for a Major League Soccer stadium, city staff said today as they released an official report on a proposal to bring a team to Austin.

Precourt Pitches Its Site Plan For Soccer Stadium In North Austin

By May 15, 2018
Precourt Sports Ventures

Precourt Sports Ventures has released a proposed site plan for a new soccer stadium on city-owned land in North Austin at McKalla Place.

City Plays All Sides In Game To Bring Pro Soccer Team To Austin

By Mar 1, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

To the casual observer or those watching intently from afar – like, say, Columbus, Ohio – you might be a little confused by the signals "the city" is sending about a proposed soccer stadium in Austin.

With Preferred Stadium Site Off The Table, Columbus Crew And Their Fans Await Austin's Next Move

By Feb 1, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin could be home to a Major League Soccer team soon. The owners of the Columbus Crew are actively pursuing a move. But one fairly large hurdle to overcome is where they would build a stadium.

Among the potential sites are McKalla Place near the Domain, Roy Guerrero Park in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood and the old Home Depot property at St. Johns Avenue.

KUT Morning Edition host Jennifer Stayton spoke with reporter Jimmy Maas to get a sense of where things stand with the Crew.