WATCH LIVE: Christine Blasey Ford And Brett Kavanaugh Testify Before Senators

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee – along with Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor who says Kavanuagh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Today's hearing is the first time Ford has spoken publicly about the incident. Kavanaugh has denied Ford's allegations, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct from two other women that emerged within the last week.

Watch a livestream of the hearing below, courtesy of PBS NewsHour.

Brett Kavanaugh

