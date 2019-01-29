Work Group Created To Help Ease Tension Over Handling Of Sexual Assault Cases In Travis County

By & 3 hours ago
  • Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt listens as former state Sen. Wendy Davis talks about the creation of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Healing Work Group on Tuesday.
    Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt listens as former state Sen. Wendy Davis talks about the creation of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Healing Work Group on Tuesday.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and former state Sen. Wendy Davis announced the creation of a Sexual Assault Prevention and Healing Work Group today in response to concerns about how sexual assaults are handled in Travis County.

The group will focus on collecting data about sexual assaults to better advocate for survivors.

The public discourse surrounding sexual assault investigations has become bitter, Eckhardt said at a news conference. This working group is a way for “all sides to put down their swords."

Announcement of the group follows a state audit this month that found Austin police had misclassified a third of rape cases investigators reviewed. Last year, a class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of sexual assault survivors who say the city and county mishandled their cases.

Eckhardt said the working group is meant to help the community do more to prevent and prosecute sexual assault, as well as help survivors heal. She said the first step is to start collecting meaningful public data.

“I’m asking the Sexual Assault Prevention and Healing Work Group to focus on the standardization for the collection, aggregating and analysis of meaningful data on how reported sexual assault is addressed in the criminal justice context,” she said.

Eckhardt and Davis will choose members of the group and lead efforts. Davis said she is glad to be involved after advocating for sexual assault legislation during her time in the state Senate. She said she wants to make sure survivors in Travis County have the resources they need to deal with the criminal and emotional aspects of an assault.

“When I talk about healing, I think of it from a number of different aspects,” Davis said. “When a survivor comes forward with a complaint about what’s happened to him or her, that person is received well, and from that moment is surrounded by the very best practices.”

Tags: 
Austin Police Department
Sexual Assault
Sarah Eckhardt
Wendy Davis

Related Content

Council Member Alter Calls For Third Party To Investigate Sexual Assault Cases In Austin

By Jan 25, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez

City Council Member Alison Alter posted a resolution today that would direct the city manager to find a third-party investigator to look at how sexual assault cases are handled in Austin.

Austin Police Department Orders Outside Audit After State Finds It Misclassified Cleared Rape Cases

By Jan 16, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Police Department has ordered a third-party audit of sexual assault investigations after state auditors found it misclassified certain rape cases.  

Austin Police Improperly Cleared 30 Rape Cases In Three Months Of 2017, Audit Finds

By Jan 2, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

State auditors have found that the Austin Police Department inaccurately classified more than two dozen rape cases from three months in 2017, according to Police Chief Brian Manley.

The results are preliminary. At a news conference Monday, Manley said a full report from the Texas Department of Public Safety would be released later this month.

Advocates Say APD's Focus Should Be Less On How Rape Cases Are Coded And More On Solving Them

By Jan 8, 2019
KUT

When Austin Police Chief Brian Manley announced last week that state auditors had found problems with how police classify rape cases, some people were not shocked by the news.