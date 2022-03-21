Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearings

Updated Wednesday, March 23, at 8 a.m.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hold the third day of confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the federal judge President Biden has picked to fill Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat.

On Tuesday, lawmakers grilled her for more than 13 hours and will again question Jackson today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. She faced questions from Republicans on her view of critical race theory, whether she called former President George W. Bush and former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld "war criminals," and on the length of sentences she has handed down in child pornography cases. Today she'll face another round of questioning from the 22 committee members.

If she is confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.



