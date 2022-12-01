© 2022 KUT Public Media

2022 Austin Runoff Election

Early voting is Dec. 1 through Dec. 9. Election Day is Dec. 13.
Early voting for the December runoffs has begun. Austinites will vote on a new mayor and three City Council seats.
You still have a chance to pick Austin's next mayor. Here's what to know to vote in the runoff.
Marisa Charpentier
The November election has come and gone but several races in Austin were left undecided. No single candidate in the race for mayor and three seats on the City Council garnered a majority of votes, so they were sent to a runoff election.