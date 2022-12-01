2022 Austin Runoff Election

The November election has come and gone but several races in Austin were left undecided. No single candidate in the race for mayor and three seats on the City Council garnered a majority of votes, so they were sent to a runoff election.
District 3 could see the most expansion of public transit in CapMetro's Project Connect plan. José Velásquez and Daniela Silva hope to shepherd that plan as part of the Austin City Council and address other issues, like affordable housing and the city's response to homelessness.
South Austinites are voting on a new council member. Here’s where D5 candidates stand on key issues.Policing, Project Connect and the looming I-35 expansion are top issues in District 5. Stephanie Bazan and Ryan Alter both wish to represent the South Austin district at City Hall.
The former state senator faces outgoing state Rep. Celia Israel in a December runoff election.
The outgoing state representative faces Kirk Watson, a former Austin mayor and former state senator, in a runoff election Dec. 13.