Nate Paul, Austin businessman with ties to Ken Paxton’s impeachment, charged

Nate Paul, the businessman at the center of Ken Paxton’s impeachment, was charged Friday with eight counts of making false statements to mortgage lending institutions and other financial institutions.

The charges were read by U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin Howell a day after Paul was arrested in Travis County.

Paul appeared in the courtroom around 10:55 a.m. wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans, and in handcuffs.

He’s accused of making false statements to financial institutions in New York and Connecticut. According to the indictment, he lied about his liabilities and cash.

This is the conclusion of a federal investigation that has been ongoing for years.

Paul will be allowed to travel in Texas unrestricted, but will have to provide notice if traveling out of state.

His attorneys said he has surrendered his passport. He is prohibited from traveling abroad.

Paul is a key figure in Ken Paxton’s impeachment.

Most of the 20 articles of impeachment against the suspended Republican attorney general are relates to his relationship with Paul, a political donor.

According to Texas House investigators, Paxton used his office to intervene in a federal investigation against Paul and even asked his staff to change a COVID-19 legal opinion to benefit Paul.

This is a developing story.

