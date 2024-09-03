The life and legacy of Julius Whittier

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Julius Whittier, the first African American football scholarship recipient and letterman at the University of Texas at Austin.

Whittier was a member of a team that won three straight Southwest Conference championships. In 1969, he was recruited by UT from Highlands High School in San Antonio, TX, where he was the team captain.

Born on July 7th, 1950, in San Antonio, TX, Whittier was just five-foot-ten and 193 pounds when UT came calling. He has been inducted into the Longhorn Hall of Honor, the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame, and a Bronze statue of his likeness stands outside of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.