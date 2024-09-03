© 2024 KUT Public Media

The life and legacy of Julius Whittier

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:51 PM CDT
Julius Whittier poses on a football field in UT Longhorn football gear
UT Athletics
Julius Whittier

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Julius Whittier, the first African American football scholarship recipient and letterman at the University of Texas at Austin.

 Whittier was a member of a team that won three straight Southwest Conference championships. In 1969, he was recruited by UT from Highlands High School in San Antonio, TX, where he was the team captain.

 Born on July 7th, 1950, in San Antonio, TX, Whittier was just five-foot-ten and 193 pounds when UT came calling. He has been inducted into the Longhorn Hall of Honor, the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame, and a Bronze statue of his likeness stands outside of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Tags
Life & Arts John HansonJulius WhittierIn Black AmericaUT Longhorn FootballFootballCollege Football
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
