Austin Had Its First 100-Degree Day A Little Early This Year

Austin hit 100 degrees on Monday, making it the first day of the year with triple-digit weather.

The National Weather Service says that on average the Austin area sees its first 100-degree day on the Fourth of July.

Weather Service meteorologist Orlando Bermudez said that while historical data shows triple-digit temperatures are not uncommon in June, they came a little early this year.

The weather usually starts getting drier around this time of year and, unless a tropical system develops near the eastern coast that might send some storms this way, any surplus of rain the area had in May will likely go away, Bermudez said.

But it’s too soon to start making conclusions about what kind of summer Central Texas will have, he said.

“We still need to wait a couple of weeks to see what the trend is going to be,” he said. “Summer already started on the hot side of things but this year, with the winter storm that we had, we went from cold to dry and from dry to wet, so we can expect just about anything.”

In the meantime, Bermudez said people should make sure they’re drinking plenty of water and staying away from the sun.

But while more people are cranking up their A/Cs, the manager of the state's electricity grid has asked Texans to conserve energy this week as the power supply runs the risk of falling short of demand. People are being asked to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and to unplug any nonessential appliances.

Tuesday will be seasonably hot and humid across the region, with a small chance of rain after 4 p.m., the NWS said. Temperatures are expected to hit a high of about 98 degrees Tuesday but humidity in the air will make it feel more like 106.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-90s are expected for the rest of the week.