Deep Eddy Pool closing Sunday through April 24 for 'spring cleaning'

Make sure you check the date before heading to Deep Eddy Pool this month. The weather’s been perfect lately for a dip in the water — but it’s spring cleaning time.

Deep Eddy Pool will be closed starting Sunday through April 24 for annual maintenance. The pool is set to open again on April 25 with its normal hours of operation.

Deep Eddy, the oldest swimming pool in Texas, is one of Austin’s year-round pools. It’s open daily, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. It’s closed on the first Tuesday of each month. Tickets are required for entry.

The city’s Aquatics Division is also putting out a call for lifeguards this summer. The city says it’s looking to hire hundreds of staffers and offering a $500 bonus for those who work from June through August. Applicants can be as young as 15.

The job comes with training and certifications in CPR, first aid and water rescue. It pays $15 an hour and above. There’s more information at LifeguardAustin.com.