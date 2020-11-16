-
Pools are among the facilities allowed to reopen Friday under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order loosening restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the…
The City of Austin wants to hear from people who use the city’s pools and splash pads – and from those who don’t.The city is putting together an…
Just months after reopening following major repairs to its deck, piping system and pool bottom that kept it closed for several months, Deep Eddy Pool is…
Less Rain is the Texas Beach-Goer’s Gain?Turns out, there may be a positive side to the state's historic drought. Less rain means less polluted runoff –…
Deep Eddy Pool is back open today — or at least part of it.The deep end of Deep Eddy is open today. The shallow end opens up tomorrow at 10 a.m. The…
It’s known as “the oldest swimming pool in Texas”, but people who like to take a winter dip won't be able to at Deep Eddy Pool.That’s because Austin’s…