For this project, we ask you what you want us to investigate and what stories you'd like us to tell.

Tickets for our next ATXplained Live go on sale this Friday

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published August 29, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT
A person sitting on a stage. A screen with an image of Christmas decorations behind, along with Christmas decorations on the stage.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT
KUT's Marisa Charpentier telling a story about Lala's Little Nugget's year-round Christmas decor at the last ATXplained Live in Feb. 2023.

ATXplained Live is coming back to the Paramount Theatre on Oct. 11!

Join us for an evening of brand new stories based on your questions, told in sound, music, images, dance — and a few special guests.

You may have heard or read some of the stories from our last show, like this one about the oldest live music venue in Austin or this one about the reason behind year-round Christmas decor at a local dive bar. But there's nothing quite like seeing these stories told live and in person, sharing the moment with hundreds of other people.

We'll have another new lineup of never-before-seen stories. So please, join us at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Paramount.

You won't regret it.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 1 at AustinTheatre.org.

Matt Largey
Matt Largey is the Projects Editor at KUT. Got a tip? Email him at mlargey@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @mattlargey.
See stories by Matt Largey
