Austin's legendary Treaty Oak vandalized

The historic Treaty Oak in downtown Austin has been vandalized.

"The Department is determining impacts and keeping the tree's health as the primary focus," a spokesperson for the Austin Parks and Recreation Department said in an emailed statement. The tree at Fifth and Baylor streets may be 600 years old.

The parks spokesperson said the incident has been reported to the Austin Police Department.

This is not the first time the Treaty Oak's life has been threatened. The gigantic tree survived a 1989 poisoning with the herbicide Velpar.

A jury sentenced Paul Stedman Cullen to nine years in prison for the poisoning, which was a felony. But, as KUT has reported, Cullen denied doing it — despite physical evidence and his confession while unknowingly being recorded.