Austin's legendary Treaty Oak vandalized

KUT 90.5 | By Becky Fogel
Published March 15, 2024 at 10:52 AM CDT
Metal fencing surrounds the trunk of the Treaty Oak at West Fifth and Baylor streets on Friday. The historic tree was vandalized.
Becky Fogel
/
KUT News
The Treaty Oak, near West Fifth and Baylor streets, might be as old as 600 years.

The historic Treaty Oak in downtown Austin has been vandalized.

Treaty Oak Tree Vandalism
byu/Pristine_Status_7879 inAustin

"The Department is determining impacts and keeping the tree's health as the primary focus," a spokesperson for the Austin Parks and Recreation Department said in an emailed statement. The tree at Fifth and Baylor streets may be 600 years old.

The parks spokesperson said the incident has been reported to the Austin Police Department.

This is not the first time the Treaty Oak's life has been threatened. The gigantic tree survived a 1989 poisoning with the herbicide Velpar.

A jury sentenced Paul Stedman Cullen to nine years in prison for the poisoning, which was a felony. But, as KUT has reported, Cullen denied doing it — despite physical evidence and his confession while unknowingly being recorded.

Becky Fogel
Becky Fogel is the education reporter at KUT. Got a tip? Email her at rfogel@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @beckyfogel.
See stories by Becky Fogel
