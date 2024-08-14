© 2024 KUT Public Media

Austin staple Peter Pan Mini Golf gets another six-month lease extension

KUT 90.5 | By Katy McAfee
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:44 AM CDT
A green and yellow T.rex statue surrounded by trees at the mini golf course.
Nastassja Collak
/
KUT News
The course features a T. rex, along with Peter Pan figurines.

After fears that it would close by the end of September, Peter Pan Mini Golf got another six-month extension this week. The 76-year-old business will stay open until at least March 31 and possibly longer.

The golf course — with its giant T. rex and Peter Pan-themed figurines — sits on land owned by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, which manages the lease. TJJD is in the midst of appointing a new trustee to oversee that land. Until that person is hired, the golf course's future is up in the air.

Julio Massad, who runs the course with his wife Margaret Dismukes Massad, said he is hopeful they will negotiate a multiyear lease.

Until then, Massad said, the business will enjoy some relief.

“It’s good news and we’ll just continue to rock and roll," he said. "We’re happy to have the extension.”
Austin Golf
Katy McAfee
