Cloudy eclipse weather got you down? Here's how you can still experience the solar eclipse in Austin.If you were planning to watch Monday afternoon's total solar eclipse from the Austin area — or pretty much anywhere along the path of totality in Texas for that matter — the weather forecast is not good. Fortunately, there are still ways to experience the eclipse even under overcast skies.
Right now, there's limited research about how solar eclipses affect animal behavior, but scientists hope to gather more data on April 8.