Fines for parking violations in Austin will increase starting Saturday
Violating parking rules is about to get more expensive in Austin. New fines are taking effect Saturday, with some fines more than doubling.
The standard fine will increase to $75 for not paying for a metered space, parking in an intersection and parking within 30 feet of a stop sign.
Previously, the standard fine for an expired or unpaid meter was $30. The fine for parking in front of a stop sign or parking in an intersection had been $40.
Austin City Council also approved new parking violations earlier this month. Blocking an electric vehicle charging station and parking in a bike lane will be illegal starting Saturday.
Drivers can use the ParkATX app to manage their parking and add time to a meter. If a parking session ends early, drivers can also get some of their money back, although some restrictions may apply.
Drivers can also use two free 15-minute parking sessions every 24 hours with the coupon codes FREE15ATX1 and FREE15ATX2.