© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Birdie's named sole Austin finalist for 2025 James Beard Awards

KUT 90.5 | By Wynne Davis
Published April 3, 2025 at 12:33 PM CDT
A white-painted brick building with blue trim around the windows and doors.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Birdie’s, a restaurant and wine bar on East 12th Street, was named a finalist for the 2025 James Beard Awards.

Birdie's is the only Austin restaurant to make it to the finalist round for the 2025 James Beard Awards.

Arjav Ezekiel, the restaurant's co-owner and beverage director, is up for the Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service — a new award introduced this year. The James Beard Foundation announced the list of finalists Tuesday. Winners will be named June 16 during an awards ceremony in Chicago.

Five other Austin restaurants were given a nod in the semifinalist list announced in January. Those include:

Outstanding Chef: Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Canje

Best New Restaurant: Lao’d Bar

Outstanding Bar: Techo Mezcaleria & Agave Bar

Best Chef: Texas:

  • Takéhiro Asazu and Masazumi Saio of Uroko
  • Evan LeRoy of LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue
Tags
Austin KUTFoodJames Beard AwardsRestaurants
Wynne Davis
Wynne Davis is KUT's assistant digital editor. Got a tip? Email her at wdavis@kut.org.
See stories by Wynne Davis
Related Content