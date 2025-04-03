Birdie's named sole Austin finalist for 2025 James Beard Awards

Birdie's is the only Austin restaurant to make it to the finalist round for the 2025 James Beard Awards.

Arjav Ezekiel, the restaurant's co-owner and beverage director, is up for the Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service — a new award introduced this year. The James Beard Foundation announced the list of finalists Tuesday. Winners will be named June 16 during an awards ceremony in Chicago.

Five other Austin restaurants were given a nod in the semifinalist list announced in January. Those include:

Outstanding Chef: Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Canje

Best New Restaurant: Lao’d Bar

Outstanding Bar: Techo Mezcaleria & Agave Bar

Best Chef: Texas:

