Fire marshal says 'substantial' propane gas leak caused home explosion in Northwest Austin

The home explosion in Northwest Austin that injured six people and damaged two dozen homes was caused by a substantial propane gas leak inside the home, according to Travis County Fire Marshal Gary Howell.

In a statement, Howell said there are no suspicious or criminal circumstances surrounding the incident.

“While this investigation is entering its final stages, it is important to remember that there is still a long road of recovery ahead for those who were affected by this tragic event," he said. "There are still two people in critical condition at area hospitals."

The house on Double Spur Loop near U.S. Highway 183 and Spicewood Springs exploded the morning of April 13. The blast was heard more than 15 miles away in Georgetown, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Community members have raised more than $36,000 for the Felix family, who owned the home.

Samantha Leer, whose house was damaged by the explosion, started another fundraiser for her neighbors to help with the rebuilding process. She said many homes, especially those closest to the explosion, need thousands of dollars in repairs.

"As a neighborhood we’re all still wrapping our heads around what happened and where to start to begin putting our lives back together," Leer said on the GoFundMe page. "We’re all in an insurance 'hold' while we wait for the investigation to be completed. Our houses are damaged, our lives are displaced, so I am hoping ... we can start putting some of the pieces back together both physically and mentally."