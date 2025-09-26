© 2025 KUT Public Media

Suspect identified in Austin's infamous yogurt shop murders

KUT 90.5 | By Syeda Carrillo
Published September 26, 2025 at 5:33 PM CDT
Courtesy of HBO

Investigators may have made an important discovery in the 1991 murder of four teenage girls at a yogurt shop in Austin.

CBS News reports that a suspect has been identified in the cold case, according to "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty, who has covered the story for decades.

The suspect is Robert Eugene Brashers, who is deceased. CBS News reports that John Jones, a retired Austin detective, says Brashers was identified using DNA evidence.

Four teenagers – 17-year-old Eliza Thomas, 13-year-old Amy Ayers, 17-year-old Jennifer Harbison and 15-year-old Sarah Harbison – were killed in the crime that has haunted Austin for decades.

This is a developing story.

Austin Yogurt Shop Murders
