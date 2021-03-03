Alamo Drafthouse Files For Bankruptcy, Permanently Closes Downtown Austin Theater

Alamo Drafthouse has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The movie theater chain also announced its flagship location at the historic Ritz theater in downtown Austin will be permanently closing due to the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain of theaters, founded in Austin in 1997, has entered into an agreement to sell its assets to a senior lender group, giving the company "much-needed incremental financing to stabilize the business during the pandemic," Alamo said in a statement.

The movie chain's theaters closed nationwide last March, but some have since reopened with COVID-19 protocols in place and following local guidelines.

“Because of the increase in vaccination availability, a very exciting slate of new releases, and pent-up audience demand, we’re extremely confident that by the end of 2021, the cinema industry – and our theaters specifically – will be thriving,” Tim League, Alamo's founder and executive chairman, said.

He said these were "difficult times" for the company and difficult decisions had to be made.

Two other Alamo theaters are permanently closing: the New Braunfels and Kansas City locations.

"It is difficult to imagine Alamo Drafthouse without The Ritz," the company said. "For the past twelve and a half years, The Ritz represented what Alamo Drafthouse theaters could be, beginning with the triple feature opening night lineup."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

