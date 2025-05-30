Room Service Vintage says goodbye to its patterned rugs after flood damage

Employees rushed in and out of Room Service Vintage carrying records, shelves, art, lamps and clothes to the sidewalk Thursday morning, a day after the shop flooded during a destructive storm.

Following the store's closing time, employees and vendors were gathered for a regular meeting when the storm hit and water began to rise.

“We were wading through it, all the carpets were squishy,” store manager Cristin Cornal said. “We had like 10 people trying to push water out the front door … all working together with random tools.”

Cornal said the storm was over almost as soon as it started.

“The sun was out and we were like, ‘Our store’s completely flooded and it looks beautiful outside,’” she said. “ Was that even real?”

Audrie San Miguel, a former employee and friend of the owner, got emotional as she saw the once brightly colored, patterned rugs dragged out through the front door. Now, they were wet and full of mud that muted the colors.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Workers contracted by the company Water Damage Roofing and Restoration remove flooded carpet from Room Service Vintage after a powerful storm brought heavy rains Wednesday night.

"That particular carpet was so valuable and so iconic," she said. " It's kind of part of the identity of Room Service."

The vintage store has been in North Loop since 1981, and the store owner said the rugs had been there since the '90s.

Room Service Vintage's neon sign was also damaged. Strong winds and hail led to several broken tubes and missing pieces in the sign.

San Miguel said some merchandise was ruined, and it will take time for the business and vendors to recover.

”The water rose so high that even stuff that was against the wall and hanging on the walls got water damage from the water rising so quickly,” she said. “These are individual people that are missing out on days and days of sales.”

Rick Cole, restoration manager with Water Damage Roofing and Restoration, was called to the vintage store Thursday morning to help with the water damage.

"When the storm rolled in at about seven o'clock, we started getting multiple calls, minute after minute," he said. "And, of course, we only have so many people.

The main issue, Cole said, is addressing water damage in places that don't have power. Without electricity, workers can't plug in water extractors and dehumidifiers that help prevent mold from growing.

" There's only so many restoration companies in town... It was 1:30 a.m. when I finally fell asleep and I got up at 6," he said. "Running on fumes."

Room Service Vintage is closed until further notice.