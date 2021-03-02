'Too Soon To Return To Normal': Austin Public Health Considering Lowering Area Risk Level

The city’s interim medical director says Austin Public Health is looking at local COVID-19 data and could make a recommendation as early as this week that the area move down to stage 3 risk-based guidelines.

The rolling average for daily coronavirus hospitalizations has dropped below 30 for the first time since mid-November. However, Dr. Mark Escott says, APH is still waiting to see impacts from February’s winter storm.

Escott is warning that now is not the time to ease up on social distancing guidelines and masking requirements. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to make an announcement Tuesday in Lubbock where he says he will share “exciting news.”

Travis County Judge Andy Brown says multiple counties are planning another run of the mass vaccination site at Circuit of The Americas this weekend.

More than 3,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 last weekend at CoTA. Officials from Travis, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties are working to administer up to 10,000 shots a day at the site, pending vaccine availability.

Stephanie Hayden-Howard, director of Austin Public Health, says Travis County will be receiving some of the 200,000 newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses being allocated to the state. She says these vaccines will be going to private sector providers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

