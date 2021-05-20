Here's Where People 12 And Up Can Get A COVID-19 Vaccine In Austin This Weekend

Several providers in the Austin area are offering walk-in or drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination opportunities this weekend.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for people 12 and up. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and up.

Here’s where to go.

Travis County Expo Center (12+)

People 12 and up can get a Pfizer vaccine at the Travis County Expo Center at 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, this weekend. This drive-thru vaccine clinic hosted by the Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

No appointment is needed. Those under 18 will need consent from a parent or guardian, and the parent or guardian must be in the car.

Note: People who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the collaborative at the Circuit of the Americas location four weeks ago will get their second shot at the Travis County Expo Center. Second doses are only being offered on Sunday. First doses are offered all three days.

UT Health Austin (12+)

Walk-in vaccinations are offered for people 12 or older at the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. People under 18 need consent from a parent or guardian.

For location and parking information, click here. If you want to get an appointment before going, click here to request a vaccine and schedule an appointment.

Daily Middle School and Del Valle High School (12+)

The Del Valle Community Coalition is hosting walk-in vaccine clinics in Del Valle on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccines will be available at Daily Middle School, 14000 Westall Street, Austin, and Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Road, Del Valle.

The organization prefers that people register in advance, but walk-ups are also welcome. To register at Daily Middle School, click here. To register at Del Valle High School, go here. The sites will offer the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 or older. A parent must accompany those under 18. To schedule an appointment by phone, you can call 512-386-3838.

Austin Public Health (18+)

The public health agency is offering the Moderna vaccine to people 18 and older at several locations. People can walk in for a shot without an appointment at the following locations and times:

Delco Activity Center: Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southeast Library: Tuesday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m.

Little Walnut Creek Library: Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ana Lark Center: Tuesday and Friday from 1 to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also schedule an appointment online or by phone. Austin health officials are asking people to call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 and leave their name and phone number. Someone will call them back to schedule an appointment.

Pharmacies (12+)

Several pharmacies in the Austin area are offering Pfizer vaccines to people 12 and older. You’ll need to book an appointment. Here are some options: