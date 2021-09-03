© 2021 KUT

COVID-19

WATCH: Austin Public Health Gives Weekly COVID-19 Update

KUT 90.5 | By Marisa Charpentier
Published September 3, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT
Signs in English, Spanish and Vietnamese mark the location of a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Cristo Rey Church in July.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
Signs in English, Spanish and Vietnamese mark the location of a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Cristo Rey Church in July.

Austin Public Health held its weekly update on the COVID-19 situation in the Austin area Friday morning.

Interim APH director Adrienne Sturrup, Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and Cassandra DeLeon, APH chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion, answered questions from reporters.

The news conference comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high, but appear to be leveling off. Officials say more time is needed, however, to determine how schools reopening will affect transmission of the virus.

Watch below:

COVID-19CoronavirusAustin Public Health
Marisa Charpentier
Marisa Charpentier is a digital producer for KUT.
