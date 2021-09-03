WATCH: Austin Public Health Gives Weekly COVID-19 Update

Austin Public Health held its weekly update on the COVID-19 situation in the Austin area Friday morning.

Interim APH director Adrienne Sturrup, Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and Cassandra DeLeon, APH chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion, answered questions from reporters.

The news conference comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high, but appear to be leveling off . Officials say more time is needed, however, to determine how schools reopening will affect transmission of the virus.

