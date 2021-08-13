Here's A List Of Which Central Texas School Districts Are Requiring Masks And Which Aren't

Ahead of in-person learning at public schools across the state, Austin and Travis County joined a handful of counties and school districts that are defying Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask requirements.

The order from Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown might eventually face a court challenge from state leadership, but for now masks are required in public schools, colleges and in city- and county-owned buildings.

While that means some Austin-area public schools will require masks, others in neighboring counties aren't taking a similar stand against Abbott's order. What's more, some districts may have masking policies that would buck any county orders.

To clarify some of the confusion, here's a list of Central Texas school districts' masking policies for students, faculty and staff as of Aug. 13. Click on the links for more details on each district's rules.

School districts with masking requirements:



Austin ISD. Applies for all students, faculty and staff.

Del Valle ISD. Applies for all students, staff and visitors.

Hutto ISD. Applies for some faculty and staff, as well as visitors, at the district’s elementary schools or at its daycare program.

San Marcos CISD. Applies for all students, faculty and staff.

Manor ISD. Applies in all facilities and on buses.

School districts without masking requirements:



This list will be updated as changes are announced.