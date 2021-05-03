5 Officers Relieved Of Duty Following Investigation Into Vanessa Guillén's Death

Several U.S. Army officers are being relieved of duty following an investigation into the death of specialist Vanessa Guillén who was killed in April of last year.

General Michael Garrett of U.S. Army Forces Command said in a report Friday that Guillén was sexually harassed by her platoon sergeant.

The report also says that on two occasions when Guillén reported being sexually harassed, her superiors did not report it and other leaders failed to take appropriate action.

Five officers have been relieved of duty. Three are receiving formal reprimands. Eight other officers in a different unit are being reprimanded as well, and one is being relieved of duty.

Fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson allegedly killed Guillén with a hammer, and her body was discovered two months later. Robinson later killed himself while fleeing from police.

Guillén's death has sparked a movement to change the way the military deals with assault and harassment, as well as legislation to prevent future misconduct.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Copyright 2021 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.