Crime & Justice

WATCH: Meet The Three Finalists For Austin’s Next Police Chief

KUT 90.5 | By Audrey McGlinchy
Published August 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT
The three finalists for Austin police chief are Emada E. Tingirides, deputy chief for the Los Angeles Police Department; Joseph Chacon, interim chief with the Austin Police Department; and Avery L. Moore, Assistant Chief at the Dallas Police Department.
Austin Police Department
The city of Austin will pick its next police chief from three finalists: Emada Tingirides, deputy chief at the Los Angeles Police Department; Joseph Chacon, interim chief of the Austin Police Department; and Avery L. Moore, assistant chief with the Dallas Police Department.

Austin has announced three candidates in the running to be the city’s next police chief. The finalists took questions at a forum open to the public Wednesday and will again on Thursday.

The finalists are:

  • Joseph Chacon, interim police chief, Austin Police Department
  • Avery Moore, assistant chief, Dallas Police Department
  • Emada Tingirides, deputy chief, Los Angeles Police Department

Austin’s been looking to fill the top job at the police department since former Police Chief Brian Manley retired in March. He left amid promises of big changes to policing in the city, including a newly restructured academy for police cadets.

Thursday's event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center, where those attending can submit questions for the candidates. The moderator will ask the finalists a few prepared questions before taking questions from the audience.

The city will be capping in-person attendance at 100 people and will require that attendees wear masks and social distance. Those who can’t make it or don’t want to attend the event in person can watch it below and submit feedback about the candidates online here.

You can watch Wednesday's discussion below:

Audrey McGlinchy
Audrey McGlinchy is the City Hall, Housing and Affordability reporter at KUT.
