Austin Nominates Current Interim Chief Joseph Chacon As Its New Permanent Police Chief

Joseph Chacon, who has been serving as interim Austin police chief since April, has been nominated to take on the position permanently, City Manager Spencer Cronk confirmed Wednesday.

The decision is still pending approval from the Austin City Council.

Chacon, who has been with the Austin Police Department for more than 20 years, was named interim police chief after former Austin Police Chief Brian Manley retired in March. He did not return a call requesting for a comment.

“I am extremely excited and humbled by this amazing opportunity,” Chacon said in a statement. “Austin PD is at a critical juncture, and I am honored that the City Manager is showing the trust in me to lead this amazing organization. I will be engaging our department employees and our community to make sure we are moving forward in the best way possible.”

Chacon was selected over two other finalists, Dallas Police Department assistant chief Avery Moore and Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief Emada Tingirides. Dozens of other candidates from across the country applied for the job.

At a time when community groups are calling for police reform, this is the second time Cronk picks an Austin police veteran to lead the department. Cronk nominated Manley to serve as police chief in 2018 and kept him in that position despite calls to remove him over complaints of police violence during last year’s massive protests.

“After hearing from so many of you, and following an extensive and rigorous recruitment process, I’m confident Interim Chief Joseph Chacon is the right person to lead our City’s police department to achieve results, build trust and transparency, and accomplish equitable public safety outcomes for all Austin residents and visitors," Cronk said in a statement.

Chacon is slated to take leadership of the police department at a time when the city is seeing a rise in crime and seeking reforms to policing.

More than 60 people have been killed in Austin this year, the most recorded since the city started keeping tabs of homicide statistics.

Last year’s protests over police violence sparked a debate over the police department’s budget, tactics and institutional racism. The City Council cut $20 million from the city’s police budget and reallocated about $150 million to other city departments.

The move sparked backlash from the state, which passed a law this year that penalizes cities that cut police funding, and local political group Save Austin Now, which pushed for a ballot measure that will ask voters in November to approve a mandatory minimum for police staffing.

This is a developing story; check back for details.