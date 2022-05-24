18 students, 3 adults dead in Uvalde school shooting

There are 18 students and three adults reported dead following a shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Several more were injured, a statement from the Uvalde Memorial Hospital said.

Robb Elementary School is part of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Gov. Greg Abbott named the shooter as an 18-year-old, who is now dead. He lived in Uvalde, and it is not immediately clear how he died. Abbott said the shooter entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

"When parents drop their kids off at school they have every expectation to know that they're going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends," Abbott said. "There are families who are in mourning right now, and the state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children."

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

The San Antonio Police Department said it was sending resources to assist with the investigation, including members of SWAT and crime scene investigators.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it treated several students in its ER. University Health in San Antonio said it treated at least two patients, one child and one adult. University Hospital reported that the adult, a 66-year-old woman, was in critical condition.

"It is being reported that the subject shot his grandmother right before he went into the school. And there is I have no further information about the connection between those two shootings," Abbott said.

The district said that the city’s civic center will be used as a reunification center. Students were brought to the civic center to meet their guardians.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio and about 70 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Joe Biden ordered flags at the White House and other government buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

TPR's Dan Katz, Steve Short and Fernando Ortiz Jr. contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.