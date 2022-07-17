Texas House report blames local, state and federal officers for 'systemic failure' in Uvalde

A report released Sunday by the Texas House Committee investigating the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde outlines “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” among local, state, and federal officers in Uvalde.

After weeks of the official narrative about the response changing, the committee report is the clearest, most-detailed picture yet of what happened that day as law enforcement waited for more than an hour to confront the gunman.

According to the report, there were 376 law enforcement officers on the scene: 150 U.S. Border Patrol Agents, 91 DPS troopers, 25 Uvalde police officers, 16 sheriff’s deputies, and five Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officers.

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steve McCraw, had placed the blame on Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s shoulders but this report outlines a clear failure beyond local police.

Arredondo, who is on administrative leave and resigned from the city council seat he won prior to the shooting, has claimed he did not know he was the incident commander.

The report said officers of various agencies took a “lackadaisical approach” in their response. Investigators said many of the officers were unclear as to who was in charge, and that radio communications were ineffective amongst the various agencies.

Many in Uvalde believe Arredondo has been used as a scapegoat and hoped the report would shed some light on a total failure of law enforcement on a number of levels.

"91 state troopers that were on scene and 8 other agencies in that hallway. We need to know what kind of systemic failure happened here,” said State Senator Roland Guiterrez, who represents Uvalde.”

A 77-minute video leaked to the Austin American Statesman published this past week also showed clear confusion among officers and some surprising actions – like an officer smiling, another two fist bumping, and another officer stopping to sanitize his hands.

There is no ethical or even remotely psychologically healthy context in which this or any LE personnel would have been laughing or smiling in Uvalde — he's in a building where children and their teachers are being murdered in real time. pic.twitter.com/1cU3SSmW0I — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) July 14, 2022

But the video itself still does not show the full picture. For instance, thousands of people on twitter were criticizing one officer who appeared to be looking at his phone with a background of Punisher, the Marvel comics vigilante.

But that officer turned out to be the husband of Eva Mireles, one of the teachers who was shot that day – trying to get an update from his dying wife.

This is the husband of teacher Eva Mireles, who contacted him on his phone from her classroom while he was on-scene to say that she’d been shot and was dying. 1/2#txlege #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/C7m64uBmaQ — Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) July 13, 2022

All of this continues to weigh on the community.

“There’s no reason for the families to have to see that. They were going to see the video but they didn't have to see the gunman coming in and hear the gunshots. They’ve been through enough,” said Mayor Don McLaughlin at a City Council meeting Monday.

He pointed out that the families were scheduled to view the footage Sunday at the committee’s presentation of its report to the community and called out the Statesman for publishing the video beforehand.

“And that was the most chicken way to put that video out whether it was released by DPS or whoever did it. In my opinion it's very unprofessional, which I believe the investigation has been from day one,” McLaughlin said.

For the most part, community members have been hesitant to criticize their own officers publicly but some have been outspoken over the past few weeks — looking for answers so they can begin to heal. They’ve also been critical of DPS for placing the blame squarely on local officials when there were so many state troopers there.

Other families were in Washington D.C. this week for a gun control rally when the Statesman published the video. Some have waited until Sunday’s committee in Uvalde presentation to watch the video.

The report presented to the victim’s families also found that school officials failed to follow procedures in locking down the school and securing several doors that should have been locked.

Family members of the shooter were also singled out in the report. The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, openly showed violent tendencies and family members were aware that he had purchased firearms.

The report said he began his plan in early 2022 after a fallout with his mother.

"A blowout argument between them was livestreamed on Instagram, and several members of their family viewed it. Although sheriff ’s deputies responded to a call, they made no arrests.

Soon afterwards, the attacker left home and moved in with his grandmother, just blocks away from Robb Elementary School," read the report.

"His relationship with his mother never improved. He retained similar antipathy toward his father, who last saw him about a month before the shooting," said the report.

The massacre took place in the shooter's fourth grade classroom, and he discussed bad memories of fourth grade with an acquaintance weeks beforehand.

"The attacker’s fourth grade teacher testified before the Committee. Not only did she know the attacker from having been his teacher, but she was also in Robb Elementary’s fourth grade building, in a different classroom, at the time of the attack. This teacher told the committee she knew the attacker needed extra help in her class because he claimed to be a victim of bullying," the report said.

The committee's report criticized DPS officials for misleading the public on information related to the shooting – beginning with Governor Greg Abbott’s press conference on May 24th praising law enforcement’s quick response.

“A complete and thorough investigation can take months or even years to confirm every detail, especially when this many law enforcement officers are involved,” read the report. “However, one would expect law enforcement during a briefing would be very careful to state what facts are verifiable, and which ones are not.”

The committee concluded that it is unknown whether the death toll would have been lower had police breached the classroom and confronted the gunman earlier — but a faster response could have made an impact.

“Given the information known about victims who survived through the time of the breach and who later died on the way to the hospital, it is plausible that some victims could have survived if they had not had to wait 73 additional minutes for rescue,” stated the report.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin did not immediately respond to TPR’s requests for comment.

This story will be updated.

