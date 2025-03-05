12 people arrested in connection with car break-ins at Austin parks

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with car break-ins at public parks across Austin, police officials announced Wednesday.

A string of break-ins have been reported over the last several months. In 2024, more than 8,200 vehicles were broken into, according to crime data from the Austin Police Department.

In a news conference Wednesday, APD Detective Shawn Green said the arrests were related to burglaries over the last several weeks.

The 12 people arrested face charges including engaging in organized criminal activity, credit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle and driving without a license.

“We have not only identified and arrested repeat offenders, but we've recovered stolen property from many victims, including bank cards, purses, wallets and other personal property,” Green said.

The investigation is ongoing. Green said police are expecting additional arrests.

In February, Austin officials said they were increasing security at parks and greenbelts, and making other changes to improve safety. Green said people can take these steps to keep their belongings safe:



Always lock car doors

Hiding valuables

Parking in well-lit areas

Using anti-theft devices, like steering wheel locks, alarms or GPS tracking devices

Being aware of surroundings

Installing a dash camera

Anyone with information on break-ins can submit an anonymous tip to austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.