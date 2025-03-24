© 2025 KUT Public Media

Police find 'suspicious' devices at Tesla dealership in North Austin

KUT 90.5 | By Trey Shaar,
Katy McAfee
Published March 24, 2025 at 12:12 PM CDT
The APD Bomb Squad was called in around 8 a.m. Monday after someone spotted a suspicious device at the North Austin dealership located at 12845 N. Highway 183.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
The APD Bomb Squad was called in around 8 a.m. Monday after someone spotted a suspicious device at the North Austin dealership located at 12845 N. Highway 183.

Austin police officers found "suspicious" devices at a Tesla dealership that the department says were intended to start a fire.

The APD Bomb Squad was called in around 8 a.m. Monday after someone spotted the devices at the North Austin dealership located at 12845 N. Highway 183.

The devices were taken into police custody.

Tesla vehicles, charging stations and dealerships around the country have been targets of protests and vandalism in recent weeks. The FBI has issued an alert telling the public to vigilant near Tesla locations.

This is a developing story.

Tags
Crime & Justice TeslaKUTAustin Police DepartmentElon Musk
