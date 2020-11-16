-
Tesla’s new $1 billion electric vehicle factory will be built just east of Austin, the company’s CEO Elon Musk announced Wednesday.The factory will be…
Travis County Commissioners approved a property tax rebate Tuesday for Tesla, Inc., aimed at luring the electric car maker to develop land near SH 130 and…
Del Valle Independent School District’s board members agreed to a property tax abatement with Tesla, Inc., Thursday night.The electric car maker is…
Travis County could be the home of Tesla's planned truck manufacturing plant, but the electric-car maker has said tax incentives will play a role in the…
SpaceX is gearing up to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center this afternoon. The rocket is the most powerful to be launched in the…
From Texas Standard:Ever sat at the gas pump, and just wondered when enough is enough? Constantly fluctuating gas prices, the wasted time spent sitting at…
For years the electric car company Tesla has tried to change the way people are allowed to buy cars in Texas. The company wants make it legal for…
Twin challenges — a shift in opinion about the stock by an influential research firm and a YouTube clip of a fire that destroyed a Tesla Model S — seem to have shaken investors a bit.
The electric car maker Tesla is setting up a "gallery" at the Domain shopping center this weekend. It’ll have its new electric cars on display. And while…