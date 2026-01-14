A new program aims to address complaints about Austin Police through conversation

When someone files a complaint against an Austin police officer, Austin Police Oversight's new Complaint Mediation Program provides an opportunity for low-level issues to be mediated by a third-party. It will also give officers the chance to avoid a potential reprimand — or punishment — from Austin Police Department brass.

Gail McCant, director of Austin Police Oversight, said the free program aims to change hearts and minds of officers and the Austinites they serve.

Over the past few years, McCant's office has received an increase in complaints about behavior that may not be against the law, but is against APD policy; things like officers being rude or not showing up in a timely manner.

"To be rude is definitely a policy violation for officers, and so we really want officers to think through this process, be reflective ... [and] be able to accept some some feedback," McCant said.

About a quarter of complaints Austin Police Oversight received in 2024 were because officers were allegedly rude to complainants, according to the office's latest report.

The new program has been in the works for years. It's a byproduct of the Austin Police Oversight Act, a voter-approved measure to increase civilian access in the police complaints process.

Kathy Mitchell, a retired criminal justice advocate who helped pass the APOA in 2023, said the program isn't perfect, but it's a start. For years, city leaders have struggled to get an effort like this off the ground, and she's heartened that the program aims to bridge gaps between police and the community.

"This is not going to generate the discipline of officers. It is going to be a conversation ... and frequently that can be very fruitful," she said. "Sometimes all you need is an open and honest conversation."

McCant said the process won't take the heavy-handed approach of a typical complaint investigation. Officers and complainants will both voluntarily enter into mediation led by the Austin-based nonprofit Dispute Resolution Center, which will facilitate the conversation and ensure both side are heard. After that, McCant said the conversation would allow police to explain how they responded to a call, apologize for their approach or commit to handling situations in a different way going forward.

"This is about transparency and understanding [and] providing clarity," she said.