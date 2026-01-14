© 2026 KUT Public Media

In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Remembering the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 14, 2026 at 11:02 AM CST
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at a civil rights rally at Soldier Field in Chicago, July 1966, as part of the Chicago Freedom Movement.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on the 97th anniversary of his birth. The episode features excerpts from King's addresses and commentary from the honorable Andrew Young, Rev. Jesse Jackson, former President Barack Obama, the late Robert F. Kennedy, and the late D’ Army Bailey.

Tags
Community In Black AmericaBlack HistoryMLK
