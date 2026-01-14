Remembering the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on the 97th anniversary of his birth. The episode features excerpts from King's addresses and commentary from the honorable Andrew Young, Rev. Jesse Jackson, former President Barack Obama, the late Robert F. Kennedy, and the late D’ Army Bailey.

