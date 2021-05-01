© 2021 KUT

Flash Flood Warning Ends For The Austin Area And Much Of Bastrop And Williamson Counties

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published May 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT
A flash flood warning was in effect for much of Travis and Bastrop counties until 6 p.m. Saturday. A separate warning was in effect for large parts of Williamson County, including Round Rock and Georgetown, until 7:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service said life-threatening flash flooding in the warned area, which included Austin, was occurring.

Follow the National Weather Service below for updates on the severe weather:

KUT Staff
