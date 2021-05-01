Flash Flood Warning Ends For The Austin Area And Much Of Bastrop And Williamson Counties
A flash flood warning was in effect for much of Travis and Bastrop counties until 6 p.m. Saturday. A separate warning was in effect for large parts of Williamson County, including Round Rock and Georgetown, until 7:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service said life-threatening flash flooding in the warned area, which included Austin, was occurring.
Follow the National Weather Service below for updates on the severe weather: