Austin Area Under Tornado Watch Until 9 P.M.

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published May 18, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT
E1sZlaBUYAMBWGF.jpeg
National Weather Service

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Central Texas, including Travis, Williamson and Hays counties, until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Tornadoes, lime-size hail and strong winds are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

As a reminder, a watch means there is the potential for severe weather. A warning means severe weather is imminent and residents should take immediate action to ensure their safety.

Follow updates from the National Weather Service below:

Weather
KUT Staff
