Austin is under a winter weather advisory until Thursday at noon

Austin and surrounding communities are under a winter weather advisory until noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures have dropped about 50 degrees since yesterday and went below freezing Wednesday afternoon. Freezing rain and a wintry mix are possible. The wintry mix isn’t expected to accumulate because the ground is still warm from the 80-degree temperatures we saw at the start of the week.

Ice, though, could accumulate on elevated surfaces, causing slippery overpasses and bridges. That’s mainly expected to happen tonight but could start this afternoon, the service says.

NWS is encouraging people to use caution when driving and check road conditions at DriveTexas.org.

A wintry mix is also possible late Thursday evening through Friday morning in Austin and surrounding areas. It’ll remain pretty cold over the weekend, with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s.

