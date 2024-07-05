Will Hurricane Beryl make its way to Austin? Forecasters say right now it depends.

Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall as a Category 2 storm east of Tulum on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, could make its way to Austin early next week, the storm's latest forecast path shows.

The city and its surrounding area appear within the northernmost boundary of the National Hurricane Center's forecast. But meteorologists with the National Weather Service said the storm's path is subject to change.

"Once the storm is back over the water, after it exits the Yucatan, then we might start to get a better idea on where it's headed," meteorologist Mack Morris said.

Right now, Morris said, the potential main impacts to the Austin area include increased chances for showers and thunderstorms early next week. Heavy rains and gusty winds are also possible.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below: