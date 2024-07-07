Beryl is expected to hit the Texas coast early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane

This post was last updated at 10 a.m. Sunday. Scroll to the bottom for the latest updates from the National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to make landfall in the area of Matagorda Bay early Monday morning, as the storm track shifts east closer to Houston and away from Austin and San Antonio.

Austin is no longer in the storm's cone — the path that weather forecasters believe Beryl will probably take — and rainfall chances along the Interstate 35 corridor have lowered to 0.5-1 inch of rain, the National Weather Service said Sunday morning. Counties to the east of Austin are expected to get higher rainfall totals of 2-4 inches.

The NWS believes Beryl will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, which means the storm has sustained wind speeds of 74-95 mph. Tropical storm-level winds could arrive to coastal areas as early as Sunday afternoon, the Weather Service said, with hurricane-force winds arriving Sunday night.

Even though a Category 1 hurricane is expected, the NWS says people in the path should prepare as if a Category 2 hurricane will hit, due to levels of uncertainty in the forecast.

“Based on the current forecast, heavy rain and some localized flooding could occur all the way from the coast through areas near College Station, Tyler, and Texarkana as the storm moves through Texas on its current track," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement early Sunday. Patrick is serving as acting governor while Gov. Greg Abbott is in East Asia on an economic development trip.

Patrick added 81 counties to the state's disaster declaration in preparation for the storm, including Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Hays counties.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below. Refresh your screen if the updates do not appear.