The amount of water flowing into the San Marcos River is half of what it should be

At City Park in San Marcos, there's a platform where swimmers can look out over the San Marcos River as they prepare to jump in from the concrete ledge. But these days there's a lot less to jump into. In fact, you can wade across the whole river without getting waist-deep.

The river's water levels are so low after its water flow rates dropped to about half of what they should be. Ongoing drought could make the issue even worse.

Texas Water Development Board's latest map shows more than half the state is in drought, and several Central Texas counties, including Hays and much of Travis, are in severe drought.

"This has been going on for several years," said Virginia Parker, executive director of the San Marcos River Foundation. "I think people saw the average rain flows during the first half of the year and thought that that would be enough to get us back to normal."

But that hasn't been the case. Although some rain is forecast for these next two weeks, it will barely make a dent in the drought debt. Parker said the region's drought has stretched on for so long that even a year of average rainfall wouldn't be enough to catch up.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Lines on the wall at Sewell Park show the decreasing depth of the San Marcos River due to the recent drought.

San Marcos entered Stage 3 drought restrictions on Sunday, limiting outdoor water use to conserve the city's water resources. Tyler Hjorth, director of SMTX Utilities, said "every action counts."

“Whether it's limiting irrigation or adjusting daily water usage habits, these measures are essential,” Hjorth said in a statement Thursday. “It's critical that we come together as a community to reduce water use and protect our valuable resources.”

Parker offered some specific examples of conservation efforts she said will be critical in the next few years.

"Turning the water off when you brush your teeth, not using a sprinkler system, not watering your lawn, opting for a shower instead of a bath, making that shower shorter," she said. "Those are those are ways to conserve water that don't cost a property owner or a resident money."

For those who want to take things a step further, water-efficient appliances and rainwater collection systems are a long-term option, Parker said.

The TWDB predicts the region will see a warmer and drier-than-normal winter as a result of La Niña. The climate pattern is expected to arrive in November and tends to bring drought and warmth to the southern U.S.

"Now we're going into drier conditions, considering we are several years behind," Parker said. "It's pretty concerning."

Patricia Lim / KUT News Bryden Chapman swims in the San Marcos River at Sewell Park.

She said the river's water levels could drop even more, and there's the potential for more extreme drought conditions next summer.

"That's when everyone's using the river [and when] farmers are needing water when it's not raining," Parker said.

Although there is some rain in the forecast, the region is still experiencing drought. Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Oct. 14 for 143 counties — including Hays, Travis and Williamson — due to the elevated risk of wildfires.

"Texans should take precautions, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and limit activities that can cause a spark," Abbott said in a statement.