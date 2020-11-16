Water Conservation

-
Texas Governor Rick Perry is nearing the end of a 10-day international economic opportunity tour with stops in London and Israel.Perry took the…
-
Good morning! Austin’s in for another warm day, although not as hot as yesterday’s record highs: we can expect a high near 80 degrees and increasing cloud…
-
City of Austin Water Utility customers could get up to $1250 in rebates for changing their landscaping.The water utility wants customers to replace…
-
AM Update: West Nile Death in Williamson Co., Water Restriction Changes, Funeral for Slain ConstableWest Nile Death in Williamson CountyWest Nile virus is being blamed for the death of a Williamson County woman. It’s the county’s first West Nile virus…
-
The City of Cedar Park is asking people to stop watering their lawns and avoid any non-essential water use like washing cars or filling swimming…
-
The city of Kyle is lifting its water restrictions.In a letter sent out today, the city says recent rains have "sufficiently recharged" supplies "to allow…
-
An Austin-based plumbing company is taking on an ambitious job to battle the ongoing drought. Radiant Plumbing says it can save the city three million…