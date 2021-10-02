Abortion rights advocates hold rallies in Austin, across the country

Rallies are taking place across the country Saturday aimed at condemning efforts in states like Texas that are passing laws severely curtailing access to abortion.

"The demonstration in Austin was organized by local activists, and supported by Deeds Not Words, as part of the national day of action featuring more than 600 events in all 50 states,” according to a statement from organizers.

Texas has the most restrictive abortion ban in the country. The law, which has been in effect since Sept. 1, bans the procedure as early as six weeks.

Courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have refused to block the law so far. Every other state that has tried to enact similar laws has been stopped after courts ruled the laws were unconstitutional. In effect, Texas is now the only state in which the legal precedent set by Roe v. Wade — which legalized abortions in the 1970s — has not been in effect.

The Texas law prohibits people from getting an abortion as early as six weeks, even in cases of rape, sexual abuse or incest. Instead of requiring enforcement by the state, lawmakers drafted the law to be enforced by private citizens, which is a reason it hasn't been blocked by the courts.

The U.S. Justice Department has asked the federal court in Austin to at least temporarily halt the ban. It argues Texas is violating the constitutional rights of Texans.

But abortion providers say there are also real human costs.

Dr. Amna Dermish, the regional medical director with Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, said every day she has gone to work for the past month she has had to tell a patient she's too late to get an abortion.

On the first day the law was in effect, Dermish said, a woman came to the clinic whose birth control had failed and she had to tell her she couldn't get the procedure.

“She was six weeks and one day,” she said. “She asked if she could hold my hand and it was just really, really hard because that was all I could do for her in that moment.”

